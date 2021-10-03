Mary's River Frontage! Wow where do I start!! Remodeled Home on 8 acres, 1848 s.f + 330 s.f. sun porch/bonus rm, + Office/3rdBdrm/suite bldg 384 s.f. Covered entertaining patio w/Atomi lighting, TV & firepit. Shop/Garage 2560 s.f. w/ 14' door. 1200 s.f. bldg w/ kitchenette, full ba, smart TV & loft. 576 s.f. Shop w metal insulated rm, s/s sink & smart TV. 3 greenhouses, chicken coop, fenced garden area, pasture/hay field. Gated forested path to river w/ 3 fishing holes w/ beach landing, fire pit & bench.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $745,000
