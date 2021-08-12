 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $749,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $749,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $749,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This property has just about all you could want! Large shop w/ (2) 12x12 and (1) 12x16 roll up doors, separate garage area w/ (2) 9x8 roll up doors, finished office spaces, storage room and lofts, 1/2 bath, waste oil burner (for shop area heat), 220 single phase power.48 x 48 four stall barn with 48 x 36 covered storage (roof only) added. Beautiful home, with quality appliances, outdoor living areas for all seasons and all times of day, and a year round creek at the lower end of the property for summer fun

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News