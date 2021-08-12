Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This property has just about all you could want! Large shop w/ (2) 12x12 and (1) 12x16 roll up doors, separate garage area w/ (2) 9x8 roll up doors, finished office spaces, storage room and lofts, 1/2 bath, waste oil burner (for shop area heat), 220 single phase power.48 x 48 four stall barn with 48 x 36 covered storage (roof only) added. Beautiful home, with quality appliances, outdoor living areas for all seasons and all times of day, and a year round creek at the lower end of the property for summer fun
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oregon State University is moving into a new round of construction.
- Updated
The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be…
- Updated
HARRISBURG — A barn north of town was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, but officials said it would take all night if not into the next d…
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from noon on Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday for the Coast Range, the mid-W…
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered a return to a state requirement that face masks be worn indoors in public places beginning Friday.
- Updated
Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said this week’s heat wave won’t break records but is still an indicator of a troubling trend.
- Updated
Oregon State University has shifted gears on mask requirements on campus.
It wasn't the largest River Rhythms concert ever, but with an estimated 13,000 fans and an elbow-to-elbow dance floor that flowed to the front…
- Updated
On a cool Monday morning in the Coast Range an excavator lodged in what seemed an impossible spot deftly set down massive Douglas fir logs int…
- Updated
Doctor William “Bud” Pierce is no stranger to running for governor, but he hopes the second time’s the charm. After an unsuccessful run agains…