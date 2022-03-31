 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $749,900

A forest retreat with a Grand Home on .87ac lot. A unique custom Home with all the amenities, including separate guest quarters. Extraordinary finishes including custom cherry trim panels. Living room with vaulted ceiling, real wood floors, fireplace. Family room with panoramic windows! A chefs kitchen 6 burner cooktop, double wall oven, 48” refrigerator. Tiled steam shower, soaking tub. Lg deck overlooking park like backyard. Please excuse our mess as seller is moving out & completing cosmetic improvements

