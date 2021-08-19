Beautifully updated home with all the right finishes. Recent kitchen remodel w/ quartz counters, large windows, plenty of storage in a quiet setting with lots of privacy.3 bedrooms plus a den/library with custom built in cabinets. Single level living with large 2nd floor bonus room. Primary bedroom with heated bathroom floors, generous closet space and great light. Usable flat acreage with lovely landscaping and u/g sprinklers. Huge shop area, RV storage, plus attached garage. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $775,000
