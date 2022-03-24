3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $848,000

One of Oregon's most equipped horse properties invites you to make this Ranch your home! This property boasts a 3 bed/ 2 ba farmhouse, A STUNNING 84x120 Arena w/ 7 stalls & 2 tack rooms. 4 bay shop/RV storage with 16 ft Roll up doors, Detached garage + office, A mechanical shop with a hoist! An additional double car garage & a 3 stall matted lean-to. Just shy of 13 acres. Cross fenced. Only 25 mins from the heart of Corvallis. It doesn't get any better than hot coffee & early mornings on this farm.