3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $848,000

One of Oregon's most equipped Horse properties invites you to make this Ranch your home! This property boasts a 3 bed/2 bath Farmhouse, A STUNNING 84x120 Arena w/7 stalls & 2 tack rooms. 4 Bay shop/RV storage w/16ft roll up doors, Detached garage + office, A mechanic shop w/ A HOIST! An additional double car garage & a 3 stall matted lean-to. Just shy of 13 acres. Cross fenced. Only 25 mins from the heart of Corvallis. OPEN HOUSE 3/20/22. 12-2PM