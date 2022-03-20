One of Oregon's most equipped Horse properties invites you to make this Ranch your home! This property boasts a 3 bed/2 bath Farmhouse, A STUNNING 84x120 Arena w/7 stalls & 2 tack rooms. 4 Bay shop/RV storage w/16ft roll up doors, Detached garage + office, A mechanic shop w/ A HOIST! An additional double car garage & a 3 stall matted lean-to. Just shy of 13 acres. Cross fenced. Only 25 mins from the heart of Corvallis. OPEN HOUSE 3/20/22. 12-2PM
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $848,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assaulting another man with a knife, stabbing him twice.
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
The idea is to increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers traveling through campus.
Two Democrats and a Republican are vying for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
Last year, Oregon State was relegated to the afternoon session at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships. The Beavers went first and then had to …
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Oregon State women’s basketball team is not shy about its goal in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament: They want to win the tournament.