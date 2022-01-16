Country living With A View! Fenced and Cross fenced 5.52 Acres, with small barn, Large Shop with power and Tall machine Shed for RV Storage, or anything you want to keep under cover. This cozy manufactured home was perfectly placed on this property to enjoy the views.
3 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $349,900
