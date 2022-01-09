3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $373,000

The impressive living space is created by a warm & welcoming newly updated interior & has a good-sized living room with refinished wood floors. An entertainers dream, updated kitchen contains SS appliances & opens to the new wood deck overlooking the beautiful garden and fruit trees. Heated bathroom floors! Conveniently located in a charming section of Linn County, minutes to OSU, I-5, Corvallis, or Albany. Live the rural lifestyle you've been waiting for & bring all of your toys! Plenty of parking!