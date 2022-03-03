3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $600,000

Out of town yet central to everything! This unique and exceptional home shines as good as new and beams with pride of ownership. Its all here: Single level home with granite counters, an open floor plan, gas fireplace with blower, security system, wired for surround sound & remote operated blackout blinds. Pay attention to the 0.32 acre lot, large concrete RV pad with pull through, large 3 car tandem style garage, covered patio & hot tub. Wired for back up generator (generator not included).