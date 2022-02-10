Out of town yet central to everything! You’ll be amazed at how this home shines as good as new and beams with pride of ownership. Its all here: Single level home with granite counters, an open floor plan, gas fireplace with blower, security system, wired for surround sound & remote operated blackout blinds. It sits on a 0.32 acre lot, has large concrete RV pad with pull through, is wired for back up generator, has 3 car tandem style garage, covered patio and hot tub. There’s so much to appreciate here!
3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her bars routine on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Gill…
Among the victims is a mother-daughter duo.
Corvallis city councilors don’t want to see drive-thru windows in mixed use zones, which combine residential and non-residential uses, such as…
Shrimp in lobster sauce at a Chinese restaurant? Sure. Shrimp and grits? Also a yes here.
Oregon State's Jade Carey scored a 9.975 in the floor exercise at the Dam Cancer meet with ASU on Feb. 5, 2022.
The big reveal at Bombs Away Café is tonight.
The cheers from the Oregon State gymnastics team came first, immediately followed by the roar of the crowd: Jade Carey had posted her first pe…
Oregon will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places no later than March 31, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, Feb. 7.
They're from out-of-town. But some familiar faces are staying on board.
A fire at Blue Ox RV Park in Albany displaced four families Monday, Feb. 7, according to a news release from Albany Fire Department.