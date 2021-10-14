3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $672,500

Custom built 3BR, 3BA home w/acreage & only one owner! Triple car garage for an abundance of storage. Primary BR w/ walk-in closet & walk-in shower. Vaulted ceiling & large windows which provide bright natural lighting throughout home. Wrap around covered deck & underground sprinklers to help maintain the property, wiring setup for hot tub. Family room upstairs w/unfinished storage room.LeafFilter System installed for gutters. Acreage is suitable for animals, room for RV, garden etc & close access to HWY 34