3 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $89,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spacious Home With Lots To Offer! Open Floor Plan With Huge Living Room. Open Kitchen/Dining/Bonus Rm/Pantry/Newer DW. Spacious Bedrooms & Baths. Touch Blinds In Some Rooms. Some New Doors. Newer Roof. AC Ready. Newly Painted Skirting, Deck & Front Steps & Shop. Shop Has Electricity, Fenced Yard With Fruit Trees With Room For Garden. Handicap Access. Carport With Large Storage Room.Rent Includes Water/Sewer/Cable. Great Community & Easy To Get To Corvallis, Albany & I-5.