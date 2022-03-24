Gorgeous custom home with breathtaking views located in desirable Cascade Heights. Main level boasts gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, wine cooler & large pantry; spacious primary suite; wrap around decking; enclosed sunroom not incl in sq.ft. Beautiful windows offer ample natural light & views throughout. Lwr level w/wine cellar & poss. dual living. Superior foam block insulation, 2 car garage w/add. garage &carport on lower level. Prof. landscaped & close toschools, medical, shopping & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $1,307,900
