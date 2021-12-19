Just a block away from Bowman Park and the river! Quiet neighborhood, and nicely landscaped yard invite you into this very comfortable home. This home has recently been painted inside, with new carpets in the bedrooms, and new waterproof vinyl floor in the kitchen. New light fixtures, curtains, water heater, roof, painted fence, and more. Private back yard for pets, kids, and quiet enjoyment!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis School District has adopted a new way to teach math in schools, a shift some parents say has their children no longer feeling ch…
Oregon State will play six true home games at Reser Stadium plus a game in Portland next season.
Cases of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were confirmed in Oregon for the first time this week, leading the Oregon Health & Sc…
This experiment is hitching a ride on a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.
A big focus of the newly created position is to implement the district's collaborative problem solving. Here's what that means.
Updated 9:34 a.m.: Central Linn School District has closed due to icy conditions.
The fire was reported in the parking lot of Dede’s Deli
Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said a few days ago that he wasn't going to put a timeline on when he would name a permanent defensive …
Of nine deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday in Linn and Benton counties, five were between the ages 41 and 56.