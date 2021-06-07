Great West Albany Neighborhood Home offers 4 beds, 3 baths, Office/Den and 15x19 bonus room! Open kitchen concept w island, newer SS appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast nook, updated laminate floors, gas fireplace in living room w lots of natural light! Formal dining area and family room. Primary Suite offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, walk in closet w built in shelves, dual sinks, garden tub, & step in shower. Out back you???ll discover extended patio area, fire pit, raised garden bed View More
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OSU baseball: Beavers deliver thrilling pair wins to keep season alive, force decisive Monday matchup
- Updated
All season long, Oregon State’s talented group of young players have been stepping up in the biggest moments and finding a way to deliver.
- Updated
F. King Alexander, former Oregon State University president, issued multiple statements after a damning Louisiana State University Title IX re…
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Tampa Bay Times editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our r…
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provi…
- Updated
Demand for vaccines is waning so much that Samaritan Health — and Linn County Public Health — will discontinue its mass vaccination sites afte…
- Updated
Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in as early as just over two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday.
OSU baseball: Kyle Dernedde becomes Beavers’ latest unsung hero, helps keep their season alive at Fort Worth regional
- Updated
Entering Saturday, Kyle Dernedde had started just five games this season and 18 different Oregon State players had taken more at-bats than him.
- Updated
Some traditions cannot be stopped, not even by a global pandemic. One of those traditions is serving strawberry shortcake in Lebanon on the fi…
Once in awhile you meet someone who was absolutely born to do what they’re doing.
- Updated
PEDEE — Mid-valley foresters are still feeling the pain from the February ice storms. Those who had acres affected have been working tirelessl…