Model Home for Sale! The Aubrey-four bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms! Downstairs-an open concept living, dining & kitchen that features lg. island, pantry, granite counters, full tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, expansive primary suite w/soaking tub, separate shower & WI closet. Bedroom 2 has full bath attached. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Also included W/D, refrigerator, blinds, full landscaping w/UGS & fenced oversized back yard! Home is complete, quick move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $441,145
