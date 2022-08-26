This is a single owner home featuring open concept kitchen w/ quartz counters, a main floor bedroom or office option, and a large master suite upstairs. Yard includes covered patio, underground sprinklers, and river rock hardscapingfor low maintenance. And who doesn't love the Benton Woods neighborhood? Walking trails throughout, close to parks, and easy Albany/Corvallis commuting.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
Of the 10 seats, including the mayor's spot, four of the races are contested.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier has withdrawn from the race.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
The nonaffiliated candidacy essentially means a three-way race for Oregon governor.
You may recognize the salsas, as its related to another popular Mexican eatery with locations in Albany and Corvallis.