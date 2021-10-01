4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $490,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fully loaded home with upgrades galore. Hard to find a home that includes extensive hardwoods, tile floors in bath and laundry, custom cabinet, quartz slab countertops, under mount sinks, full height subway tile backsplashes, custom master closet system, designer lighting package, custom milwork and more. Extensive concrete in the backyard including an RV pad and a covered patio. Many SMART home features (wi-fi thermostat, RING, and switches).