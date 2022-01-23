 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $495,000

Amazing opportunity with this 4 bed home in an excellent North Albany location! Large lot w/ enormous fully fenced backyard, perfect for gardening, hosting, etc. Great west facing views of the valley from living room & kitchen. Home features gas heat/appliances, central AC, oversized two car garage, large bonus room & an extra office/workout space, newer roof, 3 full bathrooms (recently updated) and a great opportunity for dual living set up. Quiet location in a wonderful neighborhood! Don't miss this one!

