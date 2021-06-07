4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. The one you've been waiting for! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1824 sq ft single level home has it all! Plus 700 sq ft* guest quarters offering 1 bed, 1 bath above the 25x40 Shop. Large primary suite features vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, & dual walkin closet. Open living/kitchen concept, island, newer ss appliances, & dining room. Private 0.40 acre lot in North Albany w 1 car garage, large parking area, covered parking area, & covered RV Parking w disposal. Fantastic covered patio, fire pit, fully fenced back yard... View More