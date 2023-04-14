Beautiful Ranch style home in the West Valley Estates neighborhood of Millersburg. This 2020 built home features high ceilings with skylights showcasing the home with natural light, quarts countertops and hard surfaces throughout the entire living space. Home sits on just over 1/2 acre flag lot making this a very private space with room for shop or added parking. Located just 2 minutes from I5 and 10 minutes to Albany shopping centers. This home with its large lot and convenient location is turn-key.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We've got two country artists and an alternative band from the '90s.
The case has garnered considerable attention on social media.
Oregon State center Jelena Mitrovic will not return for a fifth season and is hoping to continue her basketball career as a professional.
The Corvallis School District announced three new administrators who will begin their roles July 1. Lincoln Elementary and Linus Pauling Middl…
The Oregon State women's basketball team has added transfer Sela Heide to its roster for the upcoming season.