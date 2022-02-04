 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

What you have been waiting for! This gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2442 SF home has an open concept, with a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an oversized island, stainless appliances and a pantry. Bonus room with the opportunity to be a 5th bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bath with a large walk in closet. Built in 2018, this home is in a sought out neighborhood with a 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, on nearly a quarter acre with a shed. Schedule to view today!

