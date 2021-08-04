4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $539,995

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lots of room for everyone in this wonderful Millersburg home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 ba, office, and a bonus room. Also enjoy an over sized garage with taller doors. Plenty of parking for RV, Boat, and all your toys on the side and back of garage. Large covered patio with hot tub hookups. Newer floors on main and newly redone kitchen. Master bedroom leads to beautiful tile shower as well as large walk in closet.