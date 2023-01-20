 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $540,000

Comfortable and spacious, this newer, 4BR/2BA, 1844sf single story home in Millersburg has all the features you've been looking for. Beautiful cabinets & granite counters in the large gourmet kitchen. The great room concept allows for ease of entertaining & vaulted ceilings contribute to the open feel. GFA/AC & gas WH, plus a triple car garage. The landscaping has been meticulously cared for & features extra concrete & a gazebo in addition to the covered patio. There's even space for RV storage if desired.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Third dead whale in a week washes up on Oregon coast

Third dead whale in a week washes up on Oregon coast

Three dead whales have washed up on the Oregon coast over the past week. KGW, citing Seaside Aquarium, reports that a baby gray whale washed ashore Wednesday at Fort Stevens State Park, only 100 yards from where a dead sperm whale beached over the weekend. A gray whale also washed up last week on the central coast near Reedsport. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries agency told KGW that the most recent gray whale calf to wash ashore appeared to be a stillborn. There are no indications that it was struck by a ship or that it died from human interaction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News