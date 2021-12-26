4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

This beautiful N. Albany home offers 4 BD, 2.5 BA, and 2575 sq ft. Open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings. Upstairs laundry rm, bonus rm, & an efficient & decorative Hearthstone gas stove in the family rm. Bright & large kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances & bay window dining area. Outside you will find a garden w/a Cedar Pergola/Arbor,green house pad area with water and electric availability and southern exposure for a true gardener's dream. Underground sprinkler F & B. Don't miss out