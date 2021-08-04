4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fabulous four bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Millersburg! So many extras, starting w/ the formal living & dining rooms, to the homey family room w/gas fireplace, fantastic kitchen w/granite counters & BK bar, & office or 4th bedroom on the main. Upstairs has an awesome main bedroom & bathroom w/ soaker tub, dual sinks, & walk-in shower. 2 more large bedrooms & huge bonus room finish it off. Fully fenced backyard has maturing trees, huge covered patio, & exceptional parking. 3 bay garage has fully epoxied floor.