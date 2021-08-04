Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fabulous four bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Millersburg! So many extras, starting w/ the formal living & dining rooms, to the homey family room w/gas fireplace, fantastic kitchen w/granite counters & BK bar, & office or 4th bedroom on the main. Upstairs has an awesome main bedroom & bathroom w/ soaker tub, dual sinks, & walk-in shower. 2 more large bedrooms & huge bonus room finish it off. Fully fenced backyard has maturing trees, huge covered patio, & exceptional parking. 3 bay garage has fully epoxied floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis. It’s not clear how many or when, but they are coming.
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
- Updated
TOKYO — Jade Carey traveled the world for a spot in the Olympics. Germany. Qatar. Azerbaijan. Australia.
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
- Updated
Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. …
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…