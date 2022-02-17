4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $550,000

Looking for a hobby farm? Well then, look no further! This small acreage farm includes a machine shed w/workshop, chicken coop, barn & oversized 2 car garage w/storage on over 2 acres! Tons of recent upgrades including new siding, paint, new carpet, an updated kitchen with spacious granite island, shiplap backsplash & plenty of storage throughout. Partially fenced yard w/ fruit trees & irrigation well.