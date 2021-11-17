Incredibly well built home on Country Club Lane in Albany! Custom built White fir Construction Close to town, schools and a pitching wedge from the golf course! 1/2 acre lot to practice all your golf shots or entertain on the huge backyard. Golf cart garage or small shop on the side of the house. Beautiful views of the countryside in the main living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings. This home has great bones, but needs some updating to bring its to its full potential.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $550,000
