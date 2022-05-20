4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $550,000

This highly sought after Stoneridge Encore plan in North Albany's Pheasant Run Subdivision can be yours! Barely even a year old! Upgrades include granite countertops in the kitchen w/undermount sink, central AC, custom wood blinds, covered patio w/can lights, banister railing, garage man door, exterior shutters & a fully fenced yard. Home has a den option which has a full closet & double glass doors for the 4th bedroom. Large second living space upstairs. Nice open great room downstairs.