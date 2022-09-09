4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $559,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 story home like new in a sought after Millersburg neighborhood. Close to shopping, parks and I-5. Over 1800 sq feet, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, custom white cabinets, solid granite counters, large island, vaulted ceilings, primary bedroom has walk in closet and double sinks, A/C. Private backyard to enjoy the views, with large extended patio, RV gate and RV parking, storage shed.