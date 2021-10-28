 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $560,000

Beautifully updated home in highly desirable neighborhood. Located in quiet cul-de-sac with fenced backyard. Downstairs: Front room, dining room, kitchen/dining/family room area, half bath, office/den. Upstairs: Master bedroom with large bathroom and walk-in closet, three more bedrooms, full bath, laundry closet. Wood flooring downstairs, granite counters throughout, heated master bath floor. Sprinkler system, shed, concrete RV pad, covered patio. Refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher included.

