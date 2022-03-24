 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $564,900

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $564,900

Come see this Gorgeous one level home in a quiet Millersburg neighborhood. It features 9ft ceilings, gas appliances and fireplace, modern design a large 3 car driveway and garage with sealed concrete floors, space for an RV, a fully fenced yard with solar powered yard lights a covered patio and in ground sprinklers throughout.

