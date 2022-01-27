4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $565,000

Check out this awesome single level home in Millersburg! This 4 bed, 2 bath home features: an open layout, home office (4th bedroom with frosted glass doors), 3 car-garage, laminate flooring, granite counters, SS appliances, and more. The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet, luxury custom shower, and dual vanity. Outside you will find a fully landscaped/fenced backyard. covered patio with large patio extension, and more. Check out the video and schedule a showing today!