Check out this awesome single level home in Millersburg! This 4 bed, 2 bath home features: an open layout, home office (4th bedroom with frosted glass doors), 3 car-garage, laminate flooring, granite counters, SS appliances, and more. The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet, luxury custom shower, and dual vanity. Outside you will find a fully landscaped/fenced backyard. covered patio with large patio extension, and more. Check out the video and schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Jade Carey stepped on the mat Sunday afternoon for her floor routine at Gill Coliseum, the celebration had already begun.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
So far, he's not charged with murder. He claims he found her on the bathroom floor at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath.
A note from the superintendent requests the maskless to refrain from engaging in mask-shaming.
Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 awards for her record-breaking performance in the conference opener against UCLA an…
Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman's Friday, Jan. 21 announcement that his district would no longer enforce mask wearing in school settings, e…
The shot misses, and two are in jail without bail. Lebanon PD is investigating.
The hyper-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Oregon even as it sharply declines in parts of the nation hit earlier in t…