This wonderful single level home is the one you've been waiting for! Featuring stainless steel appliances, cozy gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite counters in kitchen with a spacious island & open concept floor plan. Primary features walk-in closet & en-suite with tub, shower & dual vanities. Extended covered back patio plumbed for gas, 3 car garage, fully fenced & landscaped front & backyard w/UGS & play area. This home is perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining year round.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
Corvallis school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which in…
Hemp compounds can help prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to a study led by Oregon State University …
“I wonder if we just need to tap the brakes and get a handle on this area of town,” said one planning commissioner.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
On the table is an “intermediate” increase to parking rates and fines.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
Benton County man among state's new COVID-19-related deaths
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.