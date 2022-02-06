 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $575,000

Beautiful N. Albany home showcases views, high ceilings, main floor primary suite, stunning kitchen (2020), & private backyard. Guests will gravitate to the gourmet kitchen w/sparkling quartz counters, crisp white cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, & island w/breakfast bar. Exceptionally comfortable entertaining spaces inside & out. Bonus flex space in lower level with private entrance. Oversized 2 car garage w/extra storage. New carpet (2020 & 2022) & gas water heater (2018).

