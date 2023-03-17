This home would be perfect for anyone looking for 4 bedrooms, a 3 car garage, generously sized lot, and an open concept floor plan. LPV flooring in main living areas makes for easy maintenance. Kitchen consists of stylish cabinetry, granite countertops, eating island, gas range, SS fridge included, & pantry. Fully fenced back yard w/newly installed custom patio with lighting will make summers that much more enjoyable. Owners en suite w/walk in closet, low step shower and dual vanity. Ready for occupancy!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $576,000
