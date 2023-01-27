 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,999

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,999

Welcome home to this well kept single level home in Millersburg, a popular bedroom community of Albany. This home would be perfect for anyone looking for 4 bedrooms, a 3 car garage, generously sized lot, and an open floor plan. LPV flooring in main living areas makes for easy maintenance. Kitchen consists of stylish countertops, backsplash & cabinetry. Covered patio and newly installed lighted patio area for a night under the stars. Primary en suite w/soaker tub, dual vanity & low step shower. A must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News