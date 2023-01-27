Welcome home to this well kept single level home in Millersburg, a popular bedroom community of Albany. This home would be perfect for anyone looking for 4 bedrooms, a 3 car garage, generously sized lot, and an open floor plan. LPV flooring in main living areas makes for easy maintenance. Kitchen consists of stylish countertops, backsplash & cabinetry. Covered patio and newly installed lighted patio area for a night under the stars. Primary en suite w/soaker tub, dual vanity & low step shower. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $579,999
