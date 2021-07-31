4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $599,000

Beautifully restored Historical home is most desired location in Albany area. Gourmet kitchen w/SS. Appliances and granite countertops with Attached pantry and breakfast room. Formal dining room w/ Archway entry. Quartersaw oak flooring, large rooms w/ abundant storage and period fixtures throughout home. Full Basement with Hot Water Heat with beautifully restored hot water radiators throughout home. A must see for Albany History Buffs.