4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $610,000

HURRY this one won't last long. This single level is ready for you to move in and enjoy this spacious home with both a family and living room. The four bedroom setup features one room that would make an ideal office if that is what you are looking for. Open concept kitchen and living room area with a large island for entertaining. Large fenced backyard for the kids or fur babies to run around, and a hot tub to relax in. Also plenty or room to park a boat or RV.