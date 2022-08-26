 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $610,000

First time sale of this fabulous 2-story home in desirable Millersburg area. Primary bedroom located on main level with 3 bedrooms, bonus room, full bath upstairs. Situated on a large corner lot with your neighbor being a wetland area. Beavers, birds, squirrels, deer frequent this area! Rv pkg with dump and Elec hookups. Lovely established landscaping, with backyard firepit plumped for as. Covered patio and deck with gazebo. Wired for TV and plumped for gas BBQ/Outdoor Kitchen.

