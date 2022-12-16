 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $624,950

The Sequoia Plan. Est. completion 2/1/23. Spacious & versatile plan. Primary bedroom w/double sink vanity, soak tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Large bonus room up. Formal living room, spacious kitchen & dining area w/slider door to covered patio. Office/den/4th bedroom & full bath on main floor. Laundry room. Extra large lot at end of cul-de-sac. Photos 2-28 are of another finished house with same plan-NOT ACTUAL HOUSE.

