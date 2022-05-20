4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $625,000

1st time sale of fabulous 2 story home in desirable Millersburg area. Primary bedroom on main level; 3 bdrms, bonus room, full bath upstairs. Large corner lot neighboring wetlands with a multitude of visiting wildlife. RV Prking, dump/elect. hookups. Established landscaping, backyard firepit and covered patio/deck area plumbed for gas. Deck also features a gazebo and patio wired for TV. Too many features to list, come see the LVP floors, gorgeous primary bedroom and extra touches!