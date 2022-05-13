4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $639,900

Beautiful Corner Lot Home, Better Than New! 3rd car garage, Additional 5th room, Den/Office, Full Upgrades, Full Fencing, Irrigation Front and Back, Full Concrete Curbed Landscaping with Decadent Fire Pit Area, Oversized Concrete Patio, Quartz Countertops, Dual Sinks in Both Full Bathrooms, Luxury Tile and Luxury Vinyl Throughout the Home, RV 220V Parking Area, Gas Range, Gas Forced Air, AC Heat Pump, Crown Molding, 9' Tray Ceilings. This Home Has All of the Luxury Upgrades of a New Model Without the Wait!