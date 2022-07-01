4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $679,000

Come see this modern North Albany home in park like setting with tons of curb appeal. Lots of space for hosting with covered lanai, additional attached storage space on the back of the house. Huge open, split level floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Office space downstairs in partial finished basement perfect for working at home. Immaculately landscaped. Lots of great features including Bamboo floors, LED lighting throughout, tankless hot water heater, immaculate landscaping, RV pad, and lots of green space.