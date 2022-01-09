Custom build on wooded lot in N. Albany! Granite counters, SS Appliances included, custom hickory cabinets, & a recirculating hot water system! The Master bath has a jacuzzi tub & walk-in tiled shower. Storage galore! Cozy up in the living room in front of the gas FP w/ stone facia & vaulted ceilings. Outside you cant miss the serene view from the covered deck. Heated/cooled 3 car tandem garage w/ attached shop area. 16KW nat. gas auto generator, sprinkler & drip system, low maint. yard, move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $749,000
