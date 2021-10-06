 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $799,900

Gorgeous, unique, one of a kind home with awesome view! Private lot at the end of Arlington. Enjoy wildlife from the deck of this fully fenced and gated oasis. This lovely home has been lovingly and painstakingly updated and upgraded. Solar panels (fully paid for), Roof, Siding, Windows, Gutters, Furnace, Ductless HVAC's, Flooring, Counters, Fixtures, Granite, Sun Shades, Awnings on South side and New Driveway drain 2020. Entry Atrium has drip irrigation system. Possible dual living with separate entry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News