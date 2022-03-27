 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Alsea - $474,900

4 Bedroom Home in Alsea - $474,900

Nestled at the back of a country road, this home offers the solace of rural living. The updated home is unique in style. Recently remodeled with LVP and carpeted floors, new paint (inside and out), new kitchen, bathrooms and more. Spacious living spaces. Third level is a large bonus room with tall cedar lined ceilings. Exterior you will find over two acres for gardens, shop space or just enjoying nature. Property backs up to timberland for an even more serene setting.

