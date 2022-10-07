New Construction the BENSON in River's Edge built by Chad E. Davis Construction. , LLC. Efficient open flr plan, Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig. First few pics actual home** Includes AIR-CONDITIONING!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
“Everything shook a little." … "It felt significant."
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.