ATTENTION! $35k price reduction! Huge Credit With a full price offer. Seller offers $10,000 towards buyers rate buy down or towards back deck. Depending on loan this can be used or split up to accom buyer.This home has an extra 1 bed/1 bath apartment built on w/its own private entry making this home suitable for dual living or investment!High end w/some great features:open floor plan,gas FP in the LR,luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, central AC,& more!Lrg landscaped yard, great size patio in back.
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
Of the 10 seats, including the mayor's spot, four of the races are contested.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier has withdrawn from the race.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
The nonaffiliated candidacy essentially means a three-way race for Oregon governor.
You may recognize the salsas, as its related to another popular Mexican eatery with locations in Albany and Corvallis.