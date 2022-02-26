This iconic home in Brownsville will take your breath away. It has everything - A huge sitting porch, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, wavy glass, a gas fireplace, a huge garage with a room above, a back deck, a lovely fenced backyard, RV parking, and so many charming finishes throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and sits right downtown with easy access to shops, restaurants, and parks. Homes like this don't come on the market often, so schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on t…
He is also running for governor.
Find out what is motivating the campaign.
Three Alsea School District administrators filed formal complaints this week against Superintendent Marc Thielman, citing a hostile work envir…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.
It's a concept that has been part of urban downtowns for a long time. Now it's here.